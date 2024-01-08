Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 174,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,738,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.38% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBAG. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBAG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.19. 21,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,511. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.14. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.03 and a 12 month high of $47.69.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

Further Reading

