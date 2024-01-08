Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 21,736 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,736 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $15,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,661,000. Sound Stewardship LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 140,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2,238.3% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $76.85. 237,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,771. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.14 and a 200-day moving average of $75.60. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.