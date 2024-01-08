Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 22,510 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,510 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 4.97% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $14,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XLSR. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLSR traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,749. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $46.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.85 and its 200-day moving average is $43.11. The stock has a market cap of $320.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

