Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 66,252 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,252 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $25,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVUS. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 746.3% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $90,000.

AVUS traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.34. 64,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,297. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.95. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.57 and a fifty-two week high of $82.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

