Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,870 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $15,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $34.81. The stock had a trading volume of 368,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,709. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $36.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

