Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 839,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,915 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.45% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $24,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,651,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,421.5% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after buying an additional 711,832 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,145,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.03. 97,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,464. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average is $28.79.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

