Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $27,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,386,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,361,000 after purchasing an additional 130,211 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,625,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,871,000 after buying an additional 294,218 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,927,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,411,000 after buying an additional 13,056 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $207.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,335. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.37 and a 200 day moving average of $196.53. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $216.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

