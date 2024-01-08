Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 44,353 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,353 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 1.93% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $13,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,593,000 after acquiring an additional 149,459 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 650,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,394,000 after buying an additional 29,306 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after buying an additional 22,296 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 387,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,793,000 after buying an additional 63,636 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 329,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after buying an additional 19,863 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

USXF traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.27. 16,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.89 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.44.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.