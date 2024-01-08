Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 484,453 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,336,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484,453 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.44% of iShares MBS ETF worth $118,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,312 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 66,732.0% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,794,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,346,000 after buying an additional 1,791,755 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 87.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,616,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,118,000 after buying an additional 1,688,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,107,000 after buying an additional 1,642,304 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,566,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,168,000 after buying an additional 1,585,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.40. The company had a trading volume of 324,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,483. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.83. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2757 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.