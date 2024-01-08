Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Trading Up 2.5 %

Broadcom stock traded up $26.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,075.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,369. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $549.99 and a 1 year high of $1,151.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $998.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $911.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.07 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 63.75%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

