Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin comprises 0.7% of Inspire Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,559,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,168,442,000 after purchasing an additional 41,684 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,702,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,593,000 after buying an additional 511,658 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,421,000 after buying an additional 50,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,800,000 after buying an additional 58,698 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $454.87. The stock had a trading volume of 211,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $297.12 and a 1-year high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.75.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

