Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PATK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Insider Transactions at Patrick Industries

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patrick Industries

In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 20,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $1,940,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,445,261. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $2,004,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,504,642.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $1,940,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,445,261. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,490 shares of company stock worth $9,767,003. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $681,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 79,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $95.22 on Monday. Patrick Industries has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $103.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.09. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $866.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Stories

