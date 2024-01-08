Patrick O. Zalupski Sells 19,799 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 19,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $662,474.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 816,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,334,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dream Finders Homes stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.43. The company had a trading volume of 313,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,335. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.72.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.16. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 38.14% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $895.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 192.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 48.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush upped their target price on Dream Finders Homes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

