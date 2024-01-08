Patrick O. Zalupski Sells 19,799 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 19,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $662,474.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 816,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,334,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Dream Finders Homes stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.43. The company had a trading volume of 313,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,335. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.72.
Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.16. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 38.14% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $895.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Wedbush upped their target price on Dream Finders Homes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.
