Patterson-UTI Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 5,193 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 49% compared to the average daily volume of 3,482 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.82.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,414.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth $693,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2,789.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 174,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 168,743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 615,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after acquiring an additional 247,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,620,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,031,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040,192. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.20 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

