Paul T. Demzik Sells 1,568 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Stock

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) VP Paul T. Demzik sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $274,666.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,654.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arch Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARCH traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $173.94. The company had a trading volume of 90,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,868. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.89. Arch Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.42 and a fifty-two week high of $177.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.65. Arch Resources had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 58.01%. The business had revenue of $744.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 26.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.43%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARCH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARCH

Institutional Trading of Arch Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth about $2,560,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Arch Resources by 10.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 271,341 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,307,000 after acquiring an additional 26,549 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth about $2,462,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth about $5,546,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Arch Resources by 6.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,004 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.