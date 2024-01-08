Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 6.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 58,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 19.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 21,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 13.0% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 16.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 426,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,211,000 after purchasing an additional 59,087 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $118.10. 233,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,825. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

