Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,123,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,940,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,040,000 after purchasing an additional 142,656 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.61. The stock had a trading volume of 71,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,780. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

