Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV decreased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Paychex by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,331,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,849,000 after purchasing an additional 927,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,310,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $928,283,000 after purchasing an additional 328,614 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,619,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,507,000 after purchasing an additional 297,844 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Paychex by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,714,000 after buying an additional 6,087,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $117.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

