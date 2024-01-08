PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 473.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at PBF Energy
In related news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PBF Energy Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of PBF opened at $41.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $56.38.
PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 36.11%. Equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 12.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PBF Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.61%.
About PBF Energy
PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.
