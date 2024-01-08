PBMares Wealth Management LLC Acquires 605 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSD. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 76,989.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,568,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,729 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,877,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,050,000. Legacy Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,268,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 294.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 152,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 113,957 shares during the period.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.87. The stock had a trading volume of 122,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,567. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average of $46.54. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $47.15.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

