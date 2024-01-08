PBMares Wealth Management LLC Buys 19,052 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,052 shares during the quarter. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $12,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.51. The stock had a trading volume of 33,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,399. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $48.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.35.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

