PBMares Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 65,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 42,813 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 46,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Myecfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 50,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 147,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,126,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.42. 3,609,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,764,659. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.05 and its 200-day moving average is $105.25. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

