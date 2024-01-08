PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $17.48 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 6.3% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $17,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.24. 104,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.23. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.16 and a 52 week high of $53.27.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

