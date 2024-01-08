PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $4.72 Million Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Hilton Worldwide makes up 1.7% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $846,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT stock traded up $1.08 on Monday, hitting $181.58. 527,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,841. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.43 and a 200 day moving average of $157.29. The stock has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.75 and a 12 month high of $183.51.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.54.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

