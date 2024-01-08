PBMares Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM traded up $3.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $196.38. The stock had a trading volume of 22,787,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,596,891. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $205.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.09.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

