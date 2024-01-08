PBMares Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,005 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIHP. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 44,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,488,000 after purchasing an additional 42,930 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $304,000.

Shares of BATS:DIHP traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.19. 363,707 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

