PBMares Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,232 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,232 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned 0.43% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFEV. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 44,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 191,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 63.5% in the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 101,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 39,412 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.82. 69,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,797. The firm has a market cap of $429.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $25.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.23.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

