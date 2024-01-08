PBMares Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,718 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,196,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 312.4% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.53. 258,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,072. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $29.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.22.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

