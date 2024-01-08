PBMares Wealth Management LLC Purchases 91 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 20,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 20.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $457.21. 345,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $449.08 and its 200-day moving average is $444.71.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. UBS Group began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $483.57.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

