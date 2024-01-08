PBMares Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,886,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $437,412,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 367.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,985,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $202.09. 1,384,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,161. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $217.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.43. The company has a market cap of $133.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

