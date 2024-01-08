PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 116,720 Shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Free Report) by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,720 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Origin Materials were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Origin Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Origin Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Origin Materials Stock Performance

Origin Materials stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.70. 1,077,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.50 and a quick ratio of 12.45. Origin Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $101.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87.

Insider Activity

Origin Materials ( NASDAQ:ORGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 million.

In related news, CEO John Bissell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,173,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,585.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 79,400 shares of company stock valued at $64,823 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops proprietary platform technology to convert biomass or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other product intermediates.

