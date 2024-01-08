PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 544 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.1% during the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 7.9% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.4% during the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $34.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,548,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,025,016. The stock has a market cap of $269.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average is $29.48.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

