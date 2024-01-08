Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading Down 4.6%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) dropped 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.41. Approximately 15,213,221 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 27,762,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTON. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.31.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $595.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.12 million. Equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 63.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

