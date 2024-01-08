Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Holdings Lifted by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609,323 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp comprises about 10.1% of Peoples Bank OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Peoples Bank OH owned 1.72% of Peoples Bancorp worth $15,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $2,762,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 21.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 10.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 23.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEBO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.34. 3,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,813. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $34.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $116.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.95 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 22.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peoples Bancorp

In other Peoples Bancorp news, EVP Mark Augenstein sold 995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $29,710.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,129.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $30,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,515.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Augenstein sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $29,710.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,577 shares in the company, valued at $465,129.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on Peoples Bancorp

About Peoples Bancorp

(Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.