Peoples Bank OH Buys New Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Peoples Bank OH bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 782 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 25,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 30,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 5,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 4,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $304.51. 443,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,529. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $305.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $274.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Argus increased their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.71.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

