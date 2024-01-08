Peoples Bank OH Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Peoples Bank OH lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,366,000 after acquiring an additional 541,820 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,963 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,097,000 after acquiring an additional 178,471 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after acquiring an additional 690,235 shares during the period.

VTI traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $234.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,835. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $190.18 and a twelve month high of $238.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

