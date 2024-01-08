Peoples Bank OH Sells 118 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Peoples Bank OH lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $26.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,075.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $503.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $998.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $911.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $549.99 and a 52 week high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $923,643. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

