Peoples Bank OH Sells 55 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Peoples Bank OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Stryker were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 20,883 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 95,382 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,307 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 70,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SYK

Stryker Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $1.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $297.14. The stock had a trading volume of 167,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,076. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $248.80 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $112.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $289.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.23.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.