Peoples Bank OH Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Peoples Bank OH purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 21.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 150,127 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 26,588 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,102,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $288,045,000 after acquiring an additional 651,421 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Up 3.0 %

INTC stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,710,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,322,648. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $203.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.22, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.94.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.39.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.