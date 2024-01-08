Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Photronics by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Photronics by 587.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Photronics by 77.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Photronics during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Photronics during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $28.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.21. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $32.60.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Photronics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

