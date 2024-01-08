Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) in the last few weeks:

1/5/2024 – Physicians Realty Trust had its “sector weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

1/3/2024 – Physicians Realty Trust is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/2/2024 – Physicians Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Compass Point from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/26/2023 – Physicians Realty Trust is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/22/2023 – Physicians Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/18/2023 – Physicians Realty Trust is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/10/2023 – Physicians Realty Trust is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/2/2023 – Physicians Realty Trust is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/24/2023 – Physicians Realty Trust is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/16/2023 – Physicians Realty Trust is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

Physicians Realty Trust stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,815,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,556. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.31 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 484.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 120,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 79,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 39,449 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,364,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,018,000 after purchasing an additional 65,814 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 98,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 40,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 212,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

