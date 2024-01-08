Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th.
Pioneer High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.
Pioneer High Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:PHT traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $7.28. The stock had a trading volume of 105,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,524. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $7.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Pioneer High Income Fund
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pioneer High Income Fund
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Airline ETFs: What they are and how to invest
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Boeing stock gaps down 8.50% on new round of 737 Max woes
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.