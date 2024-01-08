Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MAV stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $8.12. 98,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,059. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $8.87.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $104,362.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,481,605 shares in the company, valued at $19,133,174.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 37,880 shares of company stock valued at $286,266 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

