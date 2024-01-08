Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 149,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,869. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $9.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $65,770.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,187,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,476,017.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 746,373 shares of company stock valued at $5,715,684 over the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $37,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the second quarter worth $94,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $110,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $120,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

