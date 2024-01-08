Piper Sandler Boosts EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $339.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $265.00 to $339.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EPAM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $298.31.

EPAM stock opened at $288.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $197.99 and a one year high of $385.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.74.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

