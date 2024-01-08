Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Hits New 1-Year High at $168.06

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $168.06 and last traded at $164.03, with a volume of 5752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.64.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PIPR shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Northland Securities cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.11.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $289.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.40 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 12.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 57.28%.

In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $171,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,462.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 950 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $171,114.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 14,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $802,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,543.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,154 shares of company stock worth $1,008,602 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 706.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

