Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for BP (NYSE:BP)

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reiterated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.10.

BP Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BP traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,536,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,308,296. BP has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $100.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average is $36.72.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $55.24 billion. BP had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 18.23%. BP's revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BP will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 44.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,943,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $245,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,574 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of BP by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 77,938 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 71.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 2,828.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 292,066 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

