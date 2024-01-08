PJX Resources (CVE:PJX) Trading Up 11.1%

PJX Resources Inc. (CVE:PJX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 11.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 135,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 309% from the average daily volume of 33,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

PJX Resources Trading Up 11.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.01 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 6.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10.

About PJX Resources

PJX Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property covers an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in northeast of Cranbrook, British Columbia.

