Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Sold by CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT trimmed its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,402,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 686,000 shares during the period. Plains GP accounts for about 7.2% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $70,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 3.9% during the second quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 3.5% in the second quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 6.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAGP. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Barclays cut shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Plains GP stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.06. 986,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,875. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.56.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.82 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

