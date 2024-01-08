Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.27

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$33.27 and last traded at C$33.35, with a volume of 88992 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$33.54.

A number of analysts have commented on PBL shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Pollard Banknote Trading Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$899.12 million, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$136.38 million. Pollard Banknote had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.4060579 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.75, for a total value of C$26,137.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,250 shares of company stock valued at $38,768. 64.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming Systems, and Retail segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

